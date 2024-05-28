Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal transfer 'decision' opens up Everton £45m signing

Fabrizio Romano has been talking about Man Utd.

The Everton star could be a viable option after the latest Arsenal transfer news.

As Everton fans wait with baited breath for the summer transfer window to open, there are concerns that they could lose one or two key players.

The deadline for sending accounts to the Premier League is June 30 and, as it stands, Everton are likely to have to sell to avoid any penalties. Selling players when the window opens on June 14 is one way to avoid that.

Amadou Onana is a midfielder that is heavily sought-after and has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal. But it is the latter which could be the most viable option given Fabrizio Romano’s latest update. Speaking on JDFootball, he confirmed that the Ghana midfielder is set to leave this summer.

“There are several players in the list. One player they’ve always appreciated is Douglas Luiz, but negotiating with Villa is never easy. They have several players lined up. There is a good chance they will bring in a new midfielder, Thomas will leave, Jorginho has extended,” Romano said.

Onana has been a target in the past and there is no doubt he fits the criteria of a defensive midfielder who could manage their midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. He’s also young which fits with Arsenal’s ethos of having a talented and hungry squad.

Caughtoffside have reportedly claimed that Everton have set a price tag of £45m for the Belgium international which is £12m more than they paid in 2022 to sign him from Lille. Interestingly, he has three years left on his current deal and that gives Everton leverage in any deal.

