The Everton winger is said to be a potential transfer target for Inter Milan.

Inter Milan have an Everton player on their radar in the summer transfer window, reports suggest.

The Italian giants are trying to bolster their squad after finishing runners-up in Serie A and the Champions League last season. Their top target is former Toffees winger Ademola Lookman but their pursuit has, so far, failed to bear fruit.

Lookman has been outstanding for Atalanta since arriving three years ago, helping them win the Europa League in 2024 when firing a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the final. He netted 20 goals in all competitions last season.

The Nigeria international is keen on a move to the San Siro, but Atalanta are digging their heels in. They have rejected a reported bid of £27 million and, as a result, Lookman has gone on strike and handed in a transfer request in a bid to force a switch. He claims Atalanta have broken a promise of not allowing him to leave.

“Despite now receiving an offer in alignment to what I believe had been discussed, sadly the club are blocking the opportunity for reasons I do not understand,” Lookman wrote on Instagram.

“As a result and after many months of broken promises and what I feel has been poor treatment towards me as both a human being and as a professional footballer, sadly I feel I have no choice but to speak out for what I believe is right and I feel that enough is enough.”

Ndiaye named as potential alternative

However, if Inter are unable to sign Lookman, it’s suggested that they have Iliman Ndiaye as a potential alternative. The 25-year-old only joined Everton from Marseille last summer and enjoyed a fine maiden season, netting 11 goals in all competitions.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on his YouTube channel (via fcinter1908.it): “Lookman isn't showing up, and that will remain his position for the next few days. He claims he's right because he had an agreement. Atalanta claims the terms and conditions were different. The tug-of-war continues. Inter still hasn't made a new offer: they're waiting for a figure from Atalanta to work with. Until they have a figure, they won't come back to the table.

"So far, Inter have not advanced discussions regarding other options. Inter spoke with Nkunku's agents last week and had several players offered. One of them is Everton's Iliman Ndiaye. He's a creative player, but Inter aren't considering this type of deal. They haven't activated any Option B because they're focused on Lookman. Nico Gonzalez has never been an option for Inter and has never considered negotiating a deal."

Would Everton sell Iliman Ndiaye?

In truth, it is unlikely. Everton are already short of attacking options, with the current priority being a right-winger. They are in no position to even contemplate allowing any of their current forwards to leave.

And David Moyes will also not want to lose one of the Toffees’ better players. Ndiaye was highly impressive in his first season at the club and is only going to improve. He is under contract until 2029.