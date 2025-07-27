David Moyes, manager of Everton, claps the fans. | Getty Images

Everton are looking to level up their transfer business ahead of the new season

Everton know just how significant this upcoming season could be in their history and the Merseyside club are beginning to put in the work in the transfer market to prepare for a memorable year.

The Toffees are set to move in to their much-anticipated new Hill Dickinson Stadium, which they will be relieved to arrive at as a Premier League club after several years in the turmoil of relegation battles and uncertainty over whether they would even get to this stage.

David Moyes and his side will now look to take the opportunity they have been given to begin a new chapter at the club on the pitch too. Everton may have had a slow start to the transfer window, but progress has been made in two key deals as the Toffees look to show the ambition needed to begin their rise back up the Premier League table in 2025/26.

Adam Aznou medical to take place on Sunday

Following on from recent reports that Bayern Munich youngster Adam Aznou is set to complete a switch to Everton, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in fresh reports on X that Aznou is set to complete his Toffees medical on Sunday with a move edging towards completion.

Romano said that Aznou will start his medical at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday and then “complete all formal steps” of a move which is believed to be worth a €12million (£10.5m) package. The 2006-born left-back was formerly of La Masia before joining Bayern as a 16-year-old.

After featuring for Bayern Munich II, the Moroccan international made his first-team debut for the German champions in November 2024. Making four appearances for the club in all, including one in the Champions League, Aznou spent the second half of the season on loan at La Liga side Real Valladolid and is now seeking a new challenge with the Toffees.

With a medical taking place on Sunday according to Romano, this deal is expected to get over the line shortly as Everton sign a young player with immense pedigree to provide competition to Vitaliy Mykolenko at left-back.

Malick Fofana ‘advanced talks’

In further promising news for the Toffees, the club are making progress on the signing of exciting young winger Malick Fofana from French giants Lyon. Romano’s report reveals that the 20-year-old is a “top target” for the Toffees and “advanced talks” are going on with the club. Romano states that it is up to the player, indicating a fee is likely to be agreed for the young Belgian.

Having come through the academy at Gent in his native country, Fofana signed for Lyon in January 2024 and has made 62 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals. But the club has been in financial turmoil in recent months and despite being reinstated back into Ligue 1 after an enforced relegation, they are still in a position where they must sell this summer.

Fofana has been a previous target for local rivals Liverpool and Chelsea and may be available for around €40m (£35m) according to L’Equipe, who report that an initial bid of £31.5m by the Toffees was rejected. They will hope to get both of these signings over the line soon in what would make a major statement.