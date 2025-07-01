YouTube

Everton have been keen to sign Kenny Tete to add to depth to their defence in the summer transfer window.

Everton look unlikely to complete the signing of Kenny Tete, reports suggest.

The Toffees are keen on the right-back, who is now a free agent after his Fulham contract expired. Everton had been in talks with Tete over a potential deal - but the Cottagers came back to the table with fresh terms.

And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 14-cap Netherlands international is now leaning towards extending his stay in West London. He posted on X: Understand Fulham are now closing in on the agreement with Kenny Tete over new contract. Formal steps still needed but Fulham now confident after Everton proposal almost accepted.”

Doucoure future

Everton have a big summer ahead, with nine players from last season’s squad that finished 13th in the Premier League departing. Included in the list is Abdoulaye Doucoure, who brought the end to a five-year stay on Merseyside.

Doucoure was the Blues’ hero in the 2022-23 season when his stunning strike in a 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth on the final day secured Premier League survival. Despite being a regular starter and being offered a new contract, the midfielder turned down the chance of continuing his Everton journey at the club’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 32-year-old insisted he would not take a pay cut to remain at the Blues. Speaking on the Ben Foster Podcast, he said:"It's funny because now I hear on especially X and Instagram that Everton fans were saying: 'We’d love Doucoure to stay but he has to lower his wages' and I'm amazed. Why are they talking about my salary? To be honest, I deserve to have my salary right now.

"And, to be honest, I won't reduce my salary to stay at the club because I don't think I deserve to reduce my salary. I'm playing every season, I'm scoring important goals, I'm very important for the club. No, I should have an increase. I’m only 32 years old and think I have three, four years easily in the Premier League. For me, to reduce my salary is something I will not do. I’m sorry.

“I hear a lot of things about my salary and I’m like: ‘Guys I see Mo Salah or Van Dijk they have a pay rise because they are playing good. OK I’m not at that level, Everton is not at the level of Liverpool but I’m sorry, I’m playing every game for five years. There were a couple of players playing for Everton, I’m sorry, on an even higher salary and not playing as much but people always spoke about me.”

Sunderland keen

Doucoure will be weighing up his options in terms of his next move. It has been suggested that he could stay in the Premier League, with newly-promoted Sunderland said to be interested. Football Insider suggests that the Black Cats want to add experience to their squad to bolster their chances of survival, with Jobe Bellingham being sold to Borussia Dortmund. However, a potential move to Saudi Arabia has also been mooted for Doucoure.