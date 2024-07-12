The Chelsea forward spent last season on loan at Union Berlin and Burnley. | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Chelsea forward would be easy to sign this summer.

Everton reportedly want to sign Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana this summer to add to their attack.

Fofana, 21, spent last season on loan at Burnley and Union Berlin across two separate loan spells. Having shown signs of quality - such as his 30-yard-strike against West Ham - he failed to build on five goal contributions in his first eight games as Vincent Kompany’s side eventually fell to relegation.

However, given that Chelsea already have plenty of forward options and are eyeing more, Fofana falls into the same bracket as Armando Broja (another Everton target) as strikers that the club would happily part ways with for a certain fee. According to AfricaFoot, Everton want to take advantage of that and sign Fofana to bolster their attacking options. Writing on their website (9 July), the news outlet report that the Toffees have made contact with the Ivorian’s agents about a potential deal to take him to Goodison Park. Fabrizio Romano reported on his PlayBack video last night that he thinks David Datro Fofana will leave Chelsea this window. He said: “I think David Datro Fofana will leave Chelsea, many clubs are interested.”

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin unlikely to sign a new deal - his current one expires next summer - then we could see Everton lose him this summer to avoid losing him for free. That leaves Beto and the inexperienced Youssef Chermiti. As a result, Sean Dyche needs options and a goal threat to go with the smart investment that was Iliman Ndiaye.

What makes Fofana a great option is that he can create chances and goals out of nothing; the long-range effort against West Ham proved that. Plus, he is an exceptional dribbler for a striker. He ranked in the 94th percentile for forwards for successful take-ons and the 76th for progressive carries, meaning he can drive his team up the pitch on counter-attacks.

Blessed with strong pace, quick feet and skill, he would be a hugely welcome addition. He also ranks in the 85th percentile for tackles as well which Dyche will appreciate, given that Ndiaye, who is set to be a key figure just behind a central striker, also ranks highly in those metrics. While he is tied down until 2029, he is only valued at €12.00m on Transfermarkt and he certainly cost less than Broja who was quoted around £30-35m. Given he was signed for around £8-10m, Chelsea wouldn’t likely ask for too much to ensure a profit making him a great potential addition.