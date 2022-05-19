Watch the moment jubilant Everton fans race onto the pitch as the final whistle blows on a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s diving header five minutes from time secured Everton’s top-flight status with a Premier League game to spare as the Toffees came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on a dramatic night at Goodison Park.

Needing a victory to avoid their fate hinging on a trip to Champions League chasing Arsenal on the final day of the season, the game looked lost when they went 2-0 down inside 36 minutes.

But, roared on by raucous support from the crowd, some tactical tinkering from Frank Lampard plus second-half goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and the header from Calvert-Lewin secured an incredible turnaround.