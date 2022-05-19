Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s diving header five minutes from time secured Everton’s top-flight status with a Premier League game to spare as the Toffees came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on a dramatic night at Goodison Park.
Needing a victory to avoid their fate hinging on a trip to Champions League chasing Arsenal on the final day of the season, the game looked lost when they went 2-0 down inside 36 minutes.
But, roared on by raucous support from the crowd, some tactical tinkering from Frank Lampard plus second-half goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and the header from Calvert-Lewin secured an incredible turnaround.
The Gwladys Street End went crazy at the go-ahead goal and when the final whistle blew five minutes later the Goodison Park stands emptied onto the pitch in joyous celebration - as captured in our footage.