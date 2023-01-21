Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright attend Everton clash vs West Ham amid fan unrest

Everton fans have called for Farhad Moshiri to make changes to the Goodison Park board.

Evertn majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, right, along with director of football Kevin Thelwell. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and other members of the Everton board attended the clash against West Ham today.

Moshiri hasn’t been to a Goodison Park game since October 2021 and there are widespread calls from supporters for him to make ‘sweeping changes’ to the Toffees’ hierarchy.

For last week’s 2-1 loss against Southampton, chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp did not attend. They were instructed by Everton’s security advisers because of what the club described as ‘a real and credible threat to their safety and security’. Evertonians held a sit-in protest after the game.

But Moshiri was in the crowd for the clash West Ham along with Kenwright, Barrett-Baxendale and Sharp at the London Stadium.

Several banners against Moshiri and the board were on display in the away end.