Everton’s owner has signed an agreement with an American investment firm to acquire his controlling stake in the club.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell the club to American investment firm 777 Partners.

Moshiri will part ways with his 94.1% stake of the Toffees, having initially purchased a 49.9% share back in 2016. On the decision, he said: “The nature of ownership and financing of top football clubs has changed immeasurably since I first invested in Everton over seven years ago. The days of an owner/benefactor are seemingly out of reach for most, and the biggest clubs are now typically owned by well-resourced PE firms, specialist sports investors or state-backed companies and funds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have been open about the need to bring in new investment and complete the financing for our iconic new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, on the banks of the Mersey, which I have predominantly financed to date. I have spoken to a number of parties and considered some strong potential opportunities. However, it is through my lengthy discussions with 777 that I believe they are the best partners to take our great club forward, with all the benefits of their multi-club investment model.

"As a result of this agreement, we have an experienced and well-connected investor in football clubs who will help maximise the commercial opportunities, and we have secured the complete financing for our new stadium, which will be the critical element in the future success of Everton. Today is an important next step in the successful development of Everton and I look forward to closely following as our club goes from strength to strength.

“Of course, none of this could have been achieved without the hard work of everyone at the Club. From our team at the training ground, our commercial and support teams through to matchday employees, I extend my sincerest gratitude. And to our fans, the last few years have been challenging but you have supported the Club through it all and consistently been our twelfth man. You are the best fans and deserve success.”

777 Partners managing partner and founder said: “We are truly humbled by the opportunity to become part of the Everton family as custodians of the Club, and consider it a privilege to be able to build on its proud heritage and values.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our primary objective is to work with fans and stakeholders to develop the sporting and commercial infrastructure for the men’s and women’s teams that will deliver results for future generations of Everton supporters. As part of this, we are committed to partnering with the local community over the long-term, working on important projects such as the development of Bramley-Moore Dock as a world class stadium venue, allowing thousands more Evertonians to attend our home matches and contribute to the economic and cultural regeneration of Merseyside.”

Everton have said that the closing of the transaction ‘is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023 and remains subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority’.