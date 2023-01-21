Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to West Ham as pressure cranked up on Frank Lampard.

Farhad Moshiri has claimed that it’s ‘not my decision’ whether Frank Lampard is sacked as Everton manager.

The Toffees slumped to a 2-0 loss at West Ham United to leave them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton have won just one league game in their past 12 - and only three all season.

Majority owner Moshiri was in attendance at West Ham. And when leaving the London Stadium, he was asked by Sky Sports if it’s about time for Lampard to be relieved of his duties. And Moshiri replied: “I can’t comment. It’s not my decision.”

Meanwhile, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright refused to comment whether Lampard will be axed as Everton manager as the club remain joint-bottom of the table.

Speaking as he left the London Stadium this evening he refused to give an answer to the question: Is that it for Frank now?’