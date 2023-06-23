Farhad Moshiri has confirmed that Bill Kenwright will remain part of Everton’s interim board.

The Toffees parted ways with Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Grant Ingles and Graeme Sharp on Monday 12 June. A decision on Kenwright’s future was set to be mde 48 hours later - but the process was delayed.

And despite widespread calls from fans for Kenwright to be removed from the Goodison Park hierarchy, he will stay in his position during a transitional period. MSP Sports Capital are closing in on purchasing a minority stake of the club.

Majority owner Farhad Moshiri said: Moshiri said: “I wanted Bill to remain as our chairman during this important period of transition for the club and I am delighted that he has accepted my request to do so. Bill’s knowledge and vast experience will be crucial for us as we look to reset, deliver on external investment and position Everton for a successful future. “

Everton have confirmed appointment of Colin Chong as interim chief executive officer and director - taking over from Barrett-Baxendale. Chang is currently the chief stadium development officer and has been focused on the delivery of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Chang has also been responsible for the operational management of the club's business headquarters at the Royal Liver Building. James Maryniak, currently director of finance, will moved into the role of interim chief finance officer.

Everton have also announced the proposed addition of two non-executive directors to the board, subject to normal Premier League approvals. Moshiri will join the board alongside John Spellman, an experienced Chartered Accountant, successful businessman and Evertonian.

Moshiri added: “In John, we have an experienced finance professional who has held Chief Executive and senior finance roles for international firms and I welcome him to the Club.