Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil were on target in Everton’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Frank Lampard saluted a ‘great’ Everton performance in their victory over Crystal Palace.

The Toffees cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Eagles at Goodison Park to put paid to a three-match losing streak.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the first half before Anthony Gordon and Dwgiht McNeil were on target after the break.

And Lampard felt the display was everything he expects from an Everton side.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Lampard said: “It was a great performance. Nice to have a comfortable win at Goodison, we haven’t had too many of those.

“From minute one, we were on it. We engaged the fans, had an energy, organised, great pressing which brought the first goal then continued with the right things we want to do. It’s important in the last few games that we showed we are working in the right direction.

