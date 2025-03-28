Everton fans raised complaints following their test events at the new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton fans have continued to air their concerns over the pressure on Liverpool’s public transport on match days once they officially move into their new stadium.

The new home on Bramley-Moore Dock has sparked a lot of excitement among Blues fans but recent test events have raised some issues that many feel need to be ironed out before the new season starts.

Despite transports bosses backing the Everton test events a success, the majority of fans have had the same complaints about their experience. While there was plenty of praise for the exterior of the ground, parking and travel has been a key topic of discussion following the test events.

Everton new stadium test event complaints

The latest test event on the Bramley-Moore Dock saw Everton U21st host Bolton Wanderers’ B team, with 25,000 supporters in attendance. The young Toffees won thanks to a goal from Kingsford Boakye before a pre-planned evacuation of the stadium took place after 65 minutes.

A large number of fans complained about Merseyrail services to Sandhills and Moorfields stations, with reports of staff instructing some passengers to get off before trains could depart.

Large crowds at Sandhills also created cause for concern but Merseyrail reported 12,000 fans passed through Sandhills with no safety incidents. While trains were reported as full, they were not classed as ‘unsafe’ to travel on.

Liverpool politicians must lobby for financial support

Finance expert Stefan Borson has said politicians in Liverpool must lobby for financial support from the government to improve the transport links around Everton’s new stadium.

Manchester United, who also have plans for a huge new stadium, are set to receive government support to improve the area around the proposed new ground. Manchester mayor and Everton fan Andy Burnham is a key figure behind these plans, which is highlighted as a regeneration project of the Old Trafford area. Borson has urged Liverpool politicians to request help from the central government in order to improve links to Everton’s new stadium and the overall match day experience.

“I understand the area around the new Everton stadium has had some central government money. But really, it’s for the Liverpool politicians to make their case,” he told Football Insider. I heard something last week, there was some sort of discussion on the Today Programme on Radio 4, expressing that it was just natural that Liverpool politicians wouldn’t lobby central government in that way because that’s not the vibe of Liverpool councillors and politicians.

“They wouldn’t want to go cap in hand to government for support, which I think would be a completely ridiculous approach and would ignore that is what the rest of the country is going to do in terms of lobbying for their own position. Ultimately, if Liverpool don’t get what they deserve as part of that regeneration process around the docks and around the new stadium, that’s their fault and their problem. I don’t think anyone should criticise United for trying.

“I think it’s for government not to subsidise a football club, but where there’s regeneration money, then I think it’s for those local councils to lobby as hard as they can to get hold of it and get support. The irony is that Andy Burnham is an Everton fan and is lobbying hard for the United redevelopment, so I think that’s Liverpool’s loss. As I say, I think it’s for those cities to get the capital, both privately and publicly, that they can.”