Everton FC. | Getty Images

Everton FC news: The Premier League club has been warned they could receive a fate like Everton.

Nottingham Forest have been warned that they could face a risk of another PSR sanction, similar to Everton, according to a finance expert.

Everton were charged twice last season for breaching profit and sustainability rules and received two separate points deductions that threatened to force them into the Championship. Yet, Sean Dyche guided his side through the turmoil brilliantly, including winning 12 league games which matched Brighton’s figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer has seen the club - and others - engage in specific transfers during the window to alleviate PSR worries. With the deadline occurring at the end of June, Lewis Dobbin was sold to Aston Villa which classed as pure profit, which helped them avoid issues. The exit of Amadou Onana as well also helped.

Football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley has since told Instantcasinos that Forest need to be wary of the changing nature of PSR regulations, warning they could easily be charged again by the Premier League - like Everton last season.

“There’s certainly a lot of owners in the Premier League who are pretty hard-hitting with the way they approach things and don’t like being told what to do!” he said. “There may be a few clubs like Nottingham Forest who will think, ‘well we’ve had our punishment now, let’s start again’, but it’s not as simple as that because the calculations remain a three-year rolling one. You’ve still got to be careful if you’ve already been punished – as we saw with Everton, there is the potential for doubling up.

Loading....