Fireworks let off outside ‘Chelsea team hotel’ ahead of Everton clash

Everton face Chelsea at Goodison Park today amid their Premier League relegation battle.

Chelsea's preparations ahead of today's Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park have been disrupted after fireworks were set off outside their team hotel.

Thoma Tuchel and his players are staying at the Hilton hotel in Liverpool city centre.

Everton face a huge battle to retain their top-flight status this season.

They now find themselves five points adrift of safety after Burnley's defeat of Watford - but do have two games in hand.

Fans are set give the Toffees' team bus a raucous reception when it arrives at Goodison this afternoon.

But some Evertonians have seemingly gone even further in a bid for three points.

Videos on social media show fireworks being set off outside the Hilton in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 1 May).

A section of Liverpool fans did similar when Barcelona stayed at the Hilton before the Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield in 2019.