The deals that Everton could complete on transfer deadline day.

Deadline day is here - and it could prove to be a busy day for Everton.

The Toffees have already had a significant squad overhaul this summer. That was always to be expected and it appears the right decision so far, with David Moyes’ side picking up six points in their opening three Premier League games.

But the Everton boss is hopeful that he can recruit a few more players to add to Jack Grealist, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tyler Dibling, Thierno Barry, Adam Aznou, Mark Travers and Charly Alcaraz. Moyes may also be open to allowing some members of the squad to depart.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the deals that Everton could complete before the window closes at 7pm.

Out - Youssef Chermiti

It’s looking almost certain that the striker’s time at Everton will come to an end. It has been a disappointing two years for Chermiti since his move from Sporting CP. His maiden season was very much a development year as he was deprived of first-team chances.

And after impressing in last summer’s pre-season, a freak foot injury meant that any chance of either breaking into then-manager Sean Dyche’s plans or heading out on loan were put paid to.

Chermiti lacked chances in the most recent pre-season and the Blues are ready to move on. It was Everton former director of football Kevin Thelwell responsible for identifying the Portugal youth international and they are set to reunite at Rangers in a deal that could be worth up to £10 million.

Out - Nathan Patterson

Another player who has had a frustrating time on Merseyside. It was more than three-and-a-half years ago since Patterson signed for Everton from Rangers for £12 million. That was a record sale at the time for the Glasgow giants and Patterson was highly regarded north of the border.

But in truth, most are none the wiser as to whether he has made any progress since moving to the Toffees. Injuries have undoubtedly played their part but when he has featured, performances that show he can become a regular for Everton have been scarce.

A loan switch to get a gauge on where Patterson is in terms of his career would make sense, with Spanish outfit Sevilla linked.

In - a right-back

But Patterson’s future may hinge on whether Everton can recruit another right-sided full-back. Evidently, it’s a position that Moyes would like to bolster given that the Blyes wanted to sign Kenny Tete before he penned fresh terms at Fulham.

Jake O’Brien has operated as a makeshift option since Moyes’ return as manager but is a natural centre-back, while captain Seamus Coleman has had injury problems over the past couple of years. Everton may be scouring who might be available but it might not be a priority.

In - a midfielder

If fans were asked which position they would strengthen if they could pick only one, the engine room would be top of the pile. In fairness, it’s not an area that Everton have struggled so far, with Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner proving industrious and energetic.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can play deeper but his goal at Wolves proved he may be more suited to the No.10 position. Tim Iroegbunam has shown glimpses so far this term but remains relatively inexperienced while Harrison Armstrong, held in high regard, is only aged 18.

With Gueye heading off to AFCON to represent Senegal in the winter, Everton will lose their most savvy operator. In addition, Moyes may want more cover and competition. It remains a matter of who is available and whether the deal will be worth it for the Blues. Tomas Soucek, who Moyes worked with at West Ham, is well-liked but he has started all three games for the Hammers so far including yesterday’s 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Out - Harrison Armstrong

Should Everton add another player in the middle of the park then another temporary exit for Armstrong would be prudent.

Moyes feels comfortable with keeping the 18-year-old at Hill Dickinson Stadium given his quality. But in an ideal world, Armstrong would get more regular games under his belt to continue his eye-catching development. The academy product was magnificent at Derby County during the second of last term and benefited from playing week in, week out. That was on display during his performance in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Mansfield Town when notching both assists.

A move back to the Championship on loan would be ideal. Moyes has admitted there are offers on the table and that comes as no surprise.