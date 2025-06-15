Everton have released Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic and are expected to sign a deputy for Jordan Pickford.

It is a position that Everton are lacking reinforcements. Not that it is a major concern, mind you.

With the Toffees commanding England's No.1 and one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, fans are hardly panicking. Jordan Pickford's role at Everton is indispensable. In the past few seasons, he played a major part to help the Blues retain their top-flight status.

It was not a surprise he was awarded Player of the Season in 2022, 2023, and 2024 given his performances. Had the former Sunderland man claimed the gong for a fourth successive year over Idrissa Gana Gueye, few would have had any complaints. He kept 12 clean sheets and finished third in the race for the Golden Glove as Everton sealed a 13th-place finish.

There is no chance Pickford will be on the move this summer. He is happy on Merseyside and tied down to a long-term contract. Pickford will be relishing a chance to line up for Everton at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

But the 31-year-old will also be aware that he needs a few colleagues in the goalkeeping department. Cover is needed should Pickford sustain an injury. Both Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic left the club at the end of their respective deals and senior options are lacking. Harry Tyrer enjoyed another impressive loan spell, this time at League One side Blackpool, but he has just a year left on his deal.

Any keeper who joins Everton will know they will be deputy to Pickford. And while David Moyes' side have money to spend in the transfer window, they'll want to keep funds for priority positions such as centre-midfielder, the right wing and up front.

As a result, Everton may be shopping for a veteran who would be happy to play second fiddle. Here’s a look at some of the options who could be targeted.

Lucasz Fabianski

The Poland international certainly falls into the category as a veteran. Fabianski is now aged 40 and has made more than 500 senior appearances. Despite being in the twilight years of his career, Fabianski made 17 appearances for West Ham United during the 2024-25 season. He is someone who Moyes knows very well from their time at the Hammers, with the pair winning the Europa Conference League together in 2023. He has been released by West Ham and is a free agent.

Fraser Forster

Forster is slightly younger than Fabianski, aged 37. The six-cap England international has had a respectable career, having represented Celtic, Southampton, Newcastle United and most recently Tottenham Hotspur. Forster played 13 times for Spurs in the Europa League-winning campaign before his exit.

Freddie Woodman

Someone who is younger than the previous two stoppers but does not have as much top-flight experience. The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Newcastle United and made four Premier League outings among loans at Hartlepool, Crawley, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Swansea and Bournemouth. Woodman spent the past three years at Preston North End and made 116 outings for the Championship club. Staying in the north west could appeal after his Deepdale contract expired.

Angus Gunn

The 15-cap Scotland international is still in his prime years aged 29. Gunn has been allowed to leave Championship club Norwich City despite making 35 appearances throughout the most recent season. He spent time at Manchester City earlier in his career so may not be averse to a move back up north.

Tim Krul

Another 37-year-old who is now without a club after his exit from Luton Town. Krul is well known for spells at Newcastle United and Norwich City during his career, while he memorably came off the bench for the Netherlands to help them beat Costa Rica on penalties at the 2014 World Cup. Might be more suited to being a No.3 given he did not play once for Luton in 2024-25.