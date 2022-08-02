We’re now into the final month of the summer transfer window.
After narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation last season, it was always expected to be an important period for Frank Lampard.
To ensure the Toffees avoided another scrap at the bottom of the table, surviving by just four points last season, recruitment will prove key.
So far, Lampard will be pleased with his business in terms of incomings before the window closes on 1 September.
James Tarkowski’s pre-season performances have underlined that signing him on a free transfer from Burnley looks astute.
The Blues raided the Clarets for Dwight McNeil last week for a fee that could reach £20 million.
And Everton improved their options down the left flank by bringing in Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.
However, Lampard will likely want a few more fresh faces.
There have been a swathe of names linked with switches to Goodison Park.
We assess some of the deals that could go through - and others that aren’t likely to happen.