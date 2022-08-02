The summer transfer window closes on 1 September and we assess the players who may or may not join Everton.

We’re now into the final month of the summer transfer window.

After narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation last season, it was always expected to be an important period for Frank Lampard.

To ensure the Toffees avoided another scrap at the bottom of the table, surviving by just four points last season, recruitment will prove key.

So far, Lampard will be pleased with his business in terms of incomings before the window closes on 1 September.

James Tarkowski’s pre-season performances have underlined that signing him on a free transfer from Burnley looks astute.

The Blues raided the Clarets for Dwight McNeil last week for a fee that could reach £20 million.

And Everton improved their options down the left flank by bringing in Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

However, Lampard will likely want a few more fresh faces.

There have been a swathe of names linked with switches to Goodison Park.

We assess some of the deals that could go through - and others that aren’t likely to happen.

1. Idrissa Gueye - highly likely The midfielder is closing in on a return to Goodison Park from PSG. Photo: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

2. Morgan Gibbs-White - unlikely Everton have reportedly had one bid turned down by Wolves for the midfielder. Gibbs-White has been one of the stars of Bruno Lage’s side’s pre-season campaign. and looks like he’ll be part of their plans. Photo: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

3. Emmanuel Dennis - possible The forward has been linked with a move to the Toffees and there’s still a Richarlison-sized hole to fill. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

4. Ross Barkley - unlikely There has been tittle-tattle of the Everton academy product returning from Chelsea. However, The Athletic reports those rumours are wide of the mark. Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse