The Toffees secured a late draw, but what were the main talking points?

Everton secured a crucial point in their fight against relegation as a goal in the 99th secured a 1-1 draw at Molineux against Wolves.

Yerry Mina scored Everton’s latest goal in Premier League history that clocked in at 98 minutes and 54 seconds as he cancelled out Hwang-Hee Chan’s 34th minute opener.

With Leeds also losing to West Ham, it means Everton have their relegation hopes in their own hands heading into the final weekend – as a home game against Bournemouth awaits them.

In the aftermath of the draw, we break down five things we learned from Everton’s draw with Wolves.

Yerry Mina

The Colombian has played just six league games all season, but he has started the last three games under Dyche as he has taken over from the likes of Michael Keane and Conor Coady.

His performance against Wolves was his best of the season to date, as he recorded two tackles, won 6/7 ground duels, won 3/4 aerial duels, managed one key pass as well as that very late equaliser.

At 28, he still has a lot to offer, but, as it stands, he will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. However, it’s likely that all decisions involving contracts and transfers will have to wait until Everton’s Premier League status is confirmed.

Mina showed that he can be an effective presence in both boxes and his run-in at the end of this season has given hope for a potential future at the club – but that currently remains clouded in doubt.

Patterson’s injury worries

With Seamus Coleman featuring for most of this season due to an ankle injury and fitness issues suffered by Patterson, the 34-year-old has given his all, even if he is past his best years.

Patterson represents a potential future in that position at 21-years-old, but his habit of picking up regular injuries doesn’t bode well for the future.

He had started the last three games but he was forced off in the 28th minute to be replaced by Michael Keane as Everton found themselves with no available full-backs on either flank.

Coleman is now 34 and it feels like Patterson could be his successor – especially considering he has shown improvements, both technically and tactically, when he’s been afforded a consistent run in the side. But injuries could well be his downfall.

DCL Issues

Calvert-Lewin was forced off again at half-time for the second week in a row as the forward suffered another injury setback.

His recent recovery had been an initial boost for Dyche’s side, and his presence had given Everton an outlet and an attacking threat that had been sorely missed.

However, the 26-year-old has featured in just 17 games in all competitions and his absence has had a clear effect on their attacking play all season long.

It’s unclear if he will feature against Bournemouth, but a summer of recovery will be key for him and Everton going forward next season, as they can’t endure another season without their number nine.

Creativity still a huge issue

Everton have struggled to find the back of the net all season and they currently sit 18th for goals scored.

With Calvert-Lewin struggling for fitness and Everton not opting to sign a forward during the January transfer window – goals have been at a real premium.

The 5-1 win against Brighton was certainly an adverse finding as they’ve only scored two or more in a league game on just five occasions this year.

They did manage 19 shots against Wolves but just four were on target and the quality of chances overall illustrated just how much they are lacking a creative attacking player in their side.

McNeil was missed up front

With injuries to Vitaliy Mykolenko and Ben Godfrey, Dwight McNeil was asked to play a more defensive role during the draw with Wolves.

He had been one of their best attacking outlets in recent months, as his willingness to drive with the ball and strike from outside of the box has led to strong performances such as the man-of-the-match display we saw against Brighton.

Without his presence further up the pitch against Wolves, Everton failed to mount any substantial attacks and were forced to rely on set-pieces to cause the home side issues.