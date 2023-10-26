Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football reporter Miguel Delaney has claimed that the cases of Manchester City and Everton are not comparable, amid the reports of rule breaches. Everton is currently facing a potential 12-point deduction over alleged financial fair play breaches that include violating Premier League profit and sustainability rules; some have been quick to compare the case to Man City who have been charged with over 115 FFP breaches.

In terms of the case for Everton, their disciplinary hearing has already started in secret and the verdict on their financial situation is expected later this week. The independent commission began on Tuesday, with Everton and the Premier League making opening submissions in a behind-closed-doors hearing.

While there has been no movement on the City case despite the charges being released months ago, Everton are currently being scrutinised for their supposed rule-breaking, but the Independent’s Delaney has claimed that the two cases, while similar in parts, are simply not comparable.

“They’re just not comparable,” He said on Sky Sports News. “In terms of the nature of what is being looked at and totally different in terms of complexity. I think a way one is relevant to the other is the rest of the Premier League will be watching this because there is a kind of pressure to regulate to a satisfactory level in relation to the Man City case.”

“This is sort of a test case, in that regard. But, equally, there’s another pressure in all this with the independent regulator coming in and a lot of people in football think that the Premier League want to show that it can regulate itself and doesn’t necessarily need an independent regulator. There’s a lot of the recent political themes that have been influencing football, that is coming to a head in a story like this.”

Jamie Carragher recently slammed the potential deduction, claiming that if the Toffees were facing a 12-point deduction for one charge, City’s punishment could be far worse. The outcome will be hugely important for the future of their investment from 777 Partners, and the potential takeover, as Burnley, Leeds and Leicester are threatening to sue Everton for £300m if they are found guilty.