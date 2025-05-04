Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton were held to a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town with Julio Enciso scoring for the visitors at Goodison Park.

David Moyes openly spoke of his admiration for Liam Delap ahead of Everton’s encounter against Ipswich Town.

However, the Toffees boss knows he is not the only Premier League manager who courts the Tractor Boys talisman. There has almost been a resignation that, despite being keen should a deal be possible, Everton are likely to be down the pecking order in terms of summer suitors.

Evertonians who flocked to Goodison Park for the penultimate occasion would have been closely watching Delap. He has fired 12 goals for Ipswich despite them being relegated from the Premier League. With the Toffees set to be in the market for a new striker in the upcoming transfer window, Delap is one who several supporters may covet. With Ipswich relegated, there is a reported £30 million release clause in the England under-21 international’s contract.

But after watching the Tractor Boys battle to a 2-2 draw, there might be another player who fans would like to see at Everton.

Plenty would concur that Julio Enciso was the Tractor Boys’ best performer. Stats by Sofascore suggest the case. He scored a 30-yard rocket that left Jordan Pickford helpless. Had Enciso not found the top corner four minutes before half-time, the encounter could have been so different. If Everton took a two-goal advantage into half-time, they might have held on with relative ease. Instead, Enciso gave his side a lifeline.

But it was not just his goal that stood out. The performance of Enciso also caught the eye. He was effervescent throughout and was Ipswich’s best player. In total, he had six shots, with three on target and one going narrowly wide. He was also fouled four times and had a 100 per cent pass completion.

Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna confirmed there is no option to sign Enciso on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window. He will head back to Brighton & Hove Albion. “It's frustrating that we haven't had him for more of this season, to be honest, because he arrived late and then had an injury pretty soon after coming.,” said the Portman Road boss.

"We're enjoying having him. I think it's a testament to him and how he's working for the group, to be honest. Because, of course, he's a loan player here for a short while and he's not quite been able to get the momentum up that we would have wanted early enough in the season.

"But he's stuck at it and the group have stuck with him. They know he's a talent and they know he can make a difference for us. So they're pushing him. They're helping him improve. He's improving and the players who come to us tend to do so. You can see him getting better and maturing by the week. It's a contractual thing, but there's no option to keep him. He's a big, big talent and he's a Brighton player come the summer."

Where Enciso will feature in the Seagulls’ plans remains to be seen. The 21-year-old joined Ipswich in January on loan from the AMEX Stadium to get regular minutes under his belt. Enciso spent a large chunk of the 2023-24 season absent with a serious knee injury and also had some issues at Ipswich.

Yet he is a player with raw talent in abundance. The fact Brighton paid £9.5 million from Paraguayan side Libertad underlined how much they rated him. He was also nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

Everton will require wingers in the summer. As things stand, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom will return to their respective parent clubs Leeds United and Napoli. There will be money to spend for Moyes but the Blues will still have to adhere to Premier League profit and sustainability rules and have to spend accordingly. Utilising the loan market could still be imperative.

If Enciso is once again made available for Brighton then he is one that could appeal. Premier League experience is what Moyes desired in January and the Paraguay international has that. If Delap could also be coaxed to Merseyside then Everton’s attacking options heading to Bramley-Moore Dock will be much more potent.