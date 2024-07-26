The ex-Everton midfielder endured a torrid time at Goodison.

The ex-Everton midfielder endured a torrid time at Goodison.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is set to join the MLS after a nightmare spell that began when he signed for Everton.

The Ivorian, 28, was meant to be a transformative defensive midfield signing for the club back in 2019. He arrived from Mainz with a strong reputation and penned a five-year-deal and cost £25m - which remains one of the club’s biggest deals.

Shockingly, the two appearances he made in the first two games of that season totalled one quarter of his overall appearances that he would go on to make at the club. Injuries hampered him from the very start and re-occurring issues and surgeries built this overwhelming barrier that restricted him to just eight appearances in four years. He did manage two loans from January 2022 until he left in the summer of 2023 - but his contract was terminated with a year to go, with the club having to swallow the bitter pill of £25m down the drain.

Rather poignantly, his agent claimed the entire spell on Merseyside was a ‘nightmare’ and he was forced to drop down to Ligue 2 to revive his career. He teamed up with Dunkerque and helped them to avoid relegation, making 21 appearances last season. However, with his deal now expired, he is free to find another club. Still with time on his side, he reportedly had offers on the table from Espanyol, Angers, Nantes and Metz, but he has opted for the MLS, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He wrote on X: ‘New York City Red Bulls agree deal to sign 28 year old former Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin. Contract until December 2026 plus option for further year. #RBNY Gbamin, ready for MLS move despite talks with Espanyol, Angers, Nantes and Metz.’