Everton could end this evening having secured their Premier League status as they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park (19.45).

The Toffees’ season has been one that hardly anyone could have expected.

The plan was to build on last term’s 10th-place finish. Instead, after an initial bright start, they’ve languished in the lower reaches and been in a relegation scrap for the past few months.

Still, Frank Lampard replaced Rafa Benitez in the hot seat tasked with ensuring Everton avoid the drop.

And tonight that can be secured with a win over Palace.

The Blues can move four points ahead of Leeds United and, therefore, cannot be caught.

But the home side have twice already been beaten by Patrick Viera’s men this campaign.

They lost 2-1 in the reverse league fixture at Selhurst Park and were thrashed 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals in the capital.

Everton won’t be dwelling on those games, though, and enter the third encounter in much better form.

However, they will be without four players because of injury.

Everton team news

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Lampard confirmed that key duo Fabian Delph (muscle) and Yerry Mina (calf) will once again be absent.

The Toffees have shown they are a much better side when both are in the team.

Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) continue to recover after respective ankle injuries.

And although Cenk Tosun returned to training several weeks ago, he's still not been seen.

Meanwhile, Salomon Rondon and Jarrad Branthwaite must serve respective three and one-match bans after being sent off in the 3-2 defeat to Brentford last weekend.

Michael Keane is expected to be back in the starting line-up after illness, while Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey could both be back on the bench.

El Ghazi potential return

There could also be a recall for Anwar El Ghazi among the substitutes.

Against Brentford, Lampard opted to include 18-year-old defender Reece Welch and midfielder Isaac Price, also 18, in his squad.

However, with Rondon absent, the Everton chief may want an additional attacking option in reserve.

El Ghazi has endured a loan spell to forget since arriving from Aston Villa in January.

The Dutchman has managed just two appearances and 11 minutes of action.

What’s more, he has been omitted from the past four match-day squads - and six of the previous seven.

El Ghazi will return to his parent club at the end of the season and there's scant chance the Blues will want to make a permanent swoop.

Still, he could be required to play a minor role in what could be a historic day in Everton's history.

In terms of other attacking options, much could depend on the fitness of Tosun.

The striker will depart at the end of his contract this summer and has played just three times all term.