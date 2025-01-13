Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Moyes has returned to Everton although his backroom staff has still to be confirmed.

David Moyes will hold his first Everton press conference this afternoon.

Two days after his return as Blues manager, the Scot is set to address the media at Finch Farm before taking charge of Wednesday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Moyes is back in the Goodison Park hot seat some 12 years after his exit. Replacing Sean Dyche, he is tasked with ensuring a relegation battle is avoided, with Everton presently sitting just one point above the drop zone.

At his press conference, he's likely to be quizzed on several topics - one being the potential make-up of his backroom staff that has yet to be confirmed. Moyes’ assistant manager has still to be named although Billy McKinlay has been linked after they worked together at West Ham United. Alan Irvine, who served as Moyes' right-hand man in his first stint, has also been mooted as returning to Everton.

However, Kevin Nolan has ruled himself out of being part of Moyes' coaching team The former Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United midfielder joined up with Moyes at West Ham in February 2020, with the pair and McKinlay guiding the Hammers to Europa Conference League in 2023. However, after Moyes' exit at the end of last season, Nolan too left the London outfit.

Had Nolan been available, he could well have took up the role in his home city, albeit he grew up supporting Everton's fierce rivals Liverpool. But Nolan has taken his own route into management. The 42-year-old was appointed Northampton Town boss last month as he aims to guide them to League One survival.

And speaking to the Football Daily podcast, Nolan has insisted that he is committed to the Cobblers. Nolan, who helped coach England under-20s in August, said: “David would be a fantastic thing for the Everton fans, for him, for his family. He still holds Everton close to his heart.

“When I spoke to the owners of Northampton, I knew this would be the right time for me to step back in and become a No.1 because it’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I’m comfortable where I am and I wish Everton all the best because I’ll be right behind them.”

Leighton Baines has also been linked with being part of Moyes’ Everton staff. Baines signed for his boyhood Blues in 2007 and worked under Moyes for six years. In that time, Everton reached the 2009 FA Cup final and spent three seasons in Europe.

Baines is currently the Blues’ under-18s head coach and took charge of the Toffees’ 2-0 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round las week after Dyche’s sacking.