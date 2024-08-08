Former Everton defender in bizarre controversy amid Galatasaray transfer links

Galatasaray have reportedly made a loan bid to sign Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne. | Getty Images

Former Everton and current Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne has been caught in a quarrel ahead of a potential move to Galatasaray.

The Frenchman left Everton in January 2022 in a deal worth around £25m after joining from Barcelona in 2018. Having played 127 times for the Toffees and registering 20 assists and scoring six times, he was a popular figure at left-back.

Since then, he’s become a key man at Villa as he started 27 times in the league last season and made 46 appearances in total. Despite his contract running until 2026, he has been linked with move away, namely to the Turkish League after the arrival of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea. That interest had become concrete and the Athletic reported that Digne had rejected a proposal this week.

Yet, Turkish reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who has 1.4m followers on X, claimed that ‘Galatasaray reached an agreement with Lucas Digne and made an official offer to Aston Villa’ - which was instantly refuted by the defender. He replied not long after saying ‘Sorry but no true’ with a few laughing emojis - but it hasn’t ended there.

Sabuncuoğlu then replied with a photo of a contract, dated August 5, showing the terms and conditions of a loan move. It shows that they had offered a loan deal to Aston Villa.

It is unclear what the future holds regarding the deal, as the Athletic report noted that Digne is currently earning £120k-per-week which makes him one of the highest earners at the club. Villa may want to offload them with Maatsen and Alex Moreno already on the books.

Villa qualified for the Champions League last season and they will be joined by the Turkish giants who won the Super Lig title last season as well as the Turkish Super Cup. All fans can do is wait for the next information to drop regarding the deal, hoping there will be some clarity to this bizarre situation.