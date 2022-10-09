Former Everton defender wanted more from Toffees star in Man Utd defeat

The Toffees saw their upturn in form ended by Erik ten Hag’s side.

Former Everton defender Joleon Lescott believes an inability to make the most of Anthony Gordon cost the Toffees in their home defeat against Manchester United.

Frank Lampard’s side went into their meeting with the Red Devils looking to extend their six-match unbeaten run and they made a perfect start when Alex Iwobi’s stunning strike put them in front with just five minutes on the clock.

The lead remained until the quarter-hour mark when former Ajax winger Antony continued his impressive start to life at Old Trafford with a well-taken equaliser and the visitors turned the game on its head when Cristiano Ronaldo put his side in front just before half-time.

That proved to be a decisive blow for Everton, who failed to put their visitors under any consistent pressure until the final minutes of the game when a series of crosses forced the United rearguard into action.

But a long-range effort from former Red Devils midfielder James Garner was the closest the Toffees came to grabbing an equaliser after he curling effort was spectacularly saved by David de Gea.

Former Toffees centre-back Lescott pointed to a quiet performance from young forward Gordon as a key reason why it was the visitors that came out on top in a keenly contested clash at Goodison Park.

He told BT Sport: “Yes, it’s a setback because they are on such a good run, that was six games unbeaten, but on tonight’s performance, they can’t look like they should have won this game.

“I don’t think any keeper was troubled, apart from the last five minutes when Everton put on a lot of pressure with balls into the box. But overall, in general play, I don’t think they created enough chances.

“Anthony Gordon was quieter than he has been in recent weeks and they didn’t utilise him enough in terms of making defenders defend, putting the ball down the channel. We saw that a little bit more when Dominic Calvert-Lewis came on.

“From a defensive point of view, with players coming to Goodison, that was a pretty easy performance for the defensive side of Manchester United’s game.”