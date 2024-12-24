Former Friedkin Group CEO linked with Everton role joins Premier League rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham Forest have hired Lina Souloukou as she left AS Roma who are owned by The Friedkin Group.

A former employee of The Friedkin Group (TFG) who was linked with Everton has joined a Premier League rival.

Lina Souloukou served as AS Roma chief executive for around 18 months. Appointed in April 2023, she helped broker lucrative commercial deals with kit manufacturers Adidas and front-of-shirt sponsor Riyadh Season.

However, Souloukou left Roma - owned by TFG since August 2020 - earlier this year. Following the controversial sacking of club legend Daniele De Rossi as head coach, Souloukou subsequently stepped down from her position amid fan protests.

During TFG’s takeover process of Everton, she was linked with reuniting with the American firm. The Toffees on currently searching for a new CEO, with Colin Chong serving in the role on an interim basis since June 2023.

However, Souloukou has opted to become Nottingham Forest’s CEO. She will reunite with City Ground owner Evangelos Marinakis, having worked together at Olympiacos. On her appointment, Souloukou said: “I am honoured to rejoin Mr Marinakis’ football family. The opportunity to drive forward the success of Nottingham Forest and contribute the wider group is an exciting challenge. I look forward to starting work in the new year to deliver on our shared ambitions.”

Marinakis said: “We are delighted to welcome Lina Souloukou to our team. Her proven track record in football management and her passion and commitment align perfectly with our vision for Nottingham Forest and the wider group as we continue to push for greater success.”

After completing their Everton takeover last week, Chong has remained in his role as CEO. TFG president Marc Watts has taken up the position as executive chairman and more appointments to the board are expected to follow.