Everton FC news: The former midfielder is currently thriving one year after leaving the club.

Everton have made some big sales over the years as bigger clubs came for their star players, but one recent exit is now thriving in the Premier League.

Last summer saw Demarai Gray, Ellis Simms and Tom Cannon, among others, exit in the 2023 window. Alex Iwobi, who left for around £22m to Fulham, was seen as a somewhat necessary exit given the fee offered but he was one of Everton’s better players in the 2022/23 campaign, managing to provide eight assists in the league at a time when Everton were in a spell of creative and attacking turmoil.

After a quiet first spell at the Cottagers, he has now forced his way into former Everton boss Marco Silva’s starting XI on the wing, forming a strong relationship with the likes of Antonee Robinson and Emile Smith-Rowe. Plus, Fulham have found a new lease of life this campaign and Iwobi is at the centre of it.

Having been a part of the Arsenal side for a few seasons, he was always tipped to be someone with Premier League quality and it is being realised in a Fulham shirt. In fact, for this season in Europe’s top five leagues, he is joint-top for the most passes into the box - a figure which is more important than it sounds as he is someone who is always looking to threaten the opposition.

While his output is still under question with just two goals in 10 games, he has found a new home on the left wing whereas at Everton, he was thrust onto the right or in midfield. His key passes figure of 1.8 per game is higher than Trent Alexander-Arnold and he is clearly enjoying his football again after a difficult transition after leaving Everton.

After his exit, he did a few interviews reflecting on his time at the club. With one particular one hinting to some difficulties behind the scenes. Asked if the financial uncertainty played a part in his departure, he said: “There was a lot of talks behind closed doors — there are things that I’m not allowed to say — but I feel like it was a decision from the club and from me that the best solution was to leave.

“I hope they do well, I have a lot of respect for them and left on good terms. It wasn’t an easy decision. I enjoyed my time there, especially the last couple of years. I felt like they warmed to me. At the same time, I felt I needed a new challenge, and Fulham are giving me the platform to express myself and do that.”

There were standout moments for Iwobi; the late goal against Newcastle United under Frank Lampard, a brilliant goal against Manchester United and he played a key role in the turnaround against Crystal Palace to avoid relegation. The difference is now he’s found a perfect balance of team stability and a role that suits him which has helped him build on the promise shown at Everton.