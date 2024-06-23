Braiden Graham of Northern Ireland in action during the Under-17 EURO Elite Round match between Hungary and Northern Ireland at St George's Park on March 26, 2024 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images ) | Getty Images

The teenager will join Everton from Northern Ireland club Linfield.

Youngster Braiden Graham has confirmed he is joining Everton.

The forward, 16, is set to move to the Toffees’ academy ranks from Northern Ireland outfit Linfield. Graham became the Belfast-based side’s youngster-ever player when making his debut aged 15 years and 137 days in March 2023. He has made a total of 13 senior appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now looking to continue his promising development, Graham has opted to cross the Irish Sea and make the switch to Everton. The Northern Ireland youth international was in the Goodison Park stands when Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 on the final day of the 2022-23 season to avoid Premier League relegation - and has since believed the club is perfect for his progress.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: “I went there to see about the place at the end of the 2022-23 season, and the whole feeling around the club made me think it was perfect for me. I felt there was a good pathway at Everton for me. It just felt right.

“I was at Goodison Park on the final day of that season and Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 to stay up. Watching that game, I was like, ‘I want to play here’.

“My aim this season is to play at Goodison in the Youth Cup and then, the season after, go and play at the new stadium. I want to settle in as quickly as possible in the Under-18s, push on and try and get into the under-21s and make the first-team as soon as I can.