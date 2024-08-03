Four Everton player set to miss Preston friendly with six more doubtful

Everton manager Sean Dyche looks on during the pre-season friendly between Coventry and Everton at The Coventry Building Society Arena on July 30, 2024 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team news ahead of the pre-season friendly against Preston North End.

Everton go in search of their first win of the pre-season calendar when they make the short trip to Preston North End today (15.00 BST).

Sean Dyche is not overly concerned about the Toffees failing to prove victorious in their opening three games of the summer. He’s put an emphasis on fitness to ensure his troops are in peak condition when the 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton on 17 August comes around.

Still, Dyche will want to see marked improvements from the 3-0 loss at Coventry City earlier this week. Everton were poor pretty much to a man, with the manager admitting as much in his post-match verdict.

However, the Toffees had a paucity of first-team players available - and it remains to be seen as to who will be available for the clash against Championship side Preston at Deepdale. Dyche is hopeful that three or four will return.

It’s been a surprise that James Tarkowski hasn’t featured at all in pre-season given his impeccable injury record. He’s been an ever-present for the Toffees in the Premier League since arriving from Burnley two years ago. Tarkowski has had a glute issue.

Left-back Vitalii Mykolenko is in a similar position after hitting a setback in his recovery from ankle ligament damage suffered at the end of last season. Midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, who extended his Everton deal earlier this summer, has missed the past two games.

Meanwhile, Youssef Chermiti was a surprise absence at Coventry. The striker, who bagged a double in a 3-3 draw at Sligo Rovers, picked up a foot issue and the club were awaiting the results of tests.

Jesper Lindstrom signed from Napoli on a season-long loan last week. The forward has had a minor thigh problem so the Blues have been cautious.

Everton fans making the journey to Preston will hope to get a first glimpse of Jake O’Brien. The centre-back’s £17 million from Lyon was announced hours before the Coventry game and it was unsurprising he did not feature. Dyche has admitted Everton will have to check on O’Brien’s fitness levels.

Nathan Patterson is still recovering from a hamstring issue he suffered at the start of April. The right-back required surgery and meant he missed representing Scotland at Euro 2024. Jordan Pickford is not due back for duty until next week as he enjoyed a belated break after the goalkeeper’s heroics ensured England finished Euros runners-up for consecutive tournaments.

Dele Alli has returned to Everton despite his deal expiring in June. The midfielder is gaining fitness after not playing a game since April 2023 while on loan at Besiktas.