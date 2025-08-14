Things spotted from Everton training as the Toffees prepare to face Leeds United in the Premier League opener.

Everton are going through their preparations ahead of their 2025-26 Premier League curtain-raiser.

The Toffees travel to Leeds United on Monday night and there will be a white-hot atmosphere at Elland Road. The Whites are back in the top flight after winning the Championship title but David Moyes’ side have to handle the occasion.

After comfortably avoiding relegation last season following Moyes’ return to the hot seat, the challenge is to build on the 13th-place finish. Everton have entered an exciting new era moving to their state-of-the-art Hill Dickinson Stadium and a return to the upper echelons of English football is the aim in the coming years.

However, Moyes could have a paucity of options for the Leeds clash. While Jack Grealish is expected to make a debut after signing on loan from Manchester City and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been added to the ranks for £25 million from Chelsea.

But Everton are still short of right-wingers in their squad - and they may be lacking defenders against Leeds United. The Blues have uploaded pictures from a recent training sessions and four members of their squad were not spotted.

If the reports are correct, it will be a hammer blow to be without Jarrad Branthwaite for the start of the campaign. The centre-back is Everton’s prized asset and the club made a statement to potential suitors by tying him down to a new deal earlier this summer. However, there are suggestions Branthwaite has sustained a hamstring problem and be could be absent until next month. Branthwaite was not spotted rubbing shoulders with his team-mates at Finch Farm.

The England international suffered a hamstring issue at the end of last campaign, while he missed the pre-season tour of America because of a minor fitness issue.

Vitalii Mykolenko could also be absent against Leeds. The Blues’ first-choice left-back was forced off in the early stages of last weekend’s 1-0 loss against AS Roma. It appeared that Mykolenko had a groin setback and was set to be assessed. If the Ukraine international is unavailable then Moyes is likely to hand a debut to Adam Aznou, who has signed from Bayern Munich for £8 million.

In addition, Nathan Patterson could again be absent after also not being photographed in training. The right-back has been checked for a potential hernia. If that is the case then he may require an operation.

Everton also appeared to train without Harrison Armstrong. The 18-year-old midfielder is highly regarded and enjoyed an eye-catching pre-season against the backdrop of an impressive loan spell at Derby County. Armstrong picked up a thigh problem last week and much will depend if he is recovered in time to be involved.