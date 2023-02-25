Four Everton players ruled out of Aston Villa clash - and one doubtful

Everton team news ahead of the clash against Aston Villa.

Everton will again be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin when they welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park today (15.00 GMT).

The striker remains absent due to a hamstring injury. Manager Sean Dyche admitted that Calvert-Lewin is back out on the grass but has still to return to team training.

The England international will miss a third successive game for the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson is also not available. He featured for the under-21s last week in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham as he continues his comeback from a knee injury. However, the right-back had a minor setback and was not able to train this week.

James Garner also featured for the under-21s after a back problem. He has been involved at Finch Farm but Dyche admitted the midfielder is short of match fitness. There could be a spot on the bench for the summer signing from Manchester United.

Andros Townsend continues his rehab for an ACL injury he suffered almost a year ago.

