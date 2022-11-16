Everton will play Celtic and Western Sydney Warriors.

Everton have jetted off to Australia to take part in the Sydney Super Cup.

With the 2022-23 season hitting the pause button for the World Cup, the Toffees are using the time to head down under.

Frank Lampard’s side will be hoping to put the time to good use after a difficult couple of weeks. Everton lost to Leicester before suffering sobering back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth.

As a result, the Blues sit just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Everton will play matches against Scottish champions Celtic on Sunday 20 November (03.45am GMT) and Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday 23 November (08.45am GMT).

However, Lampard is without Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady (both England), Amadou Onana (Belgium) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal) as they are all taking part in the World Cup. Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi and Seamus Coleman are in friendly action for Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

As a result, Lampard is expected to include several players from the under-21s in his squad heading to Australia.

While no official squad list has been released yet, four youngsters are definitely involved. Posting on Instagram, Tom Cannon, Isaac Price, Seb Quirk and Joe Anderson have all travelled.

Everton midfielder Isaac Price’s Instagram story post. Picture: Instagram

Cannon made his Premier League debut in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth. The striker has scored nine goals in 13 games for Paul Tait's young Blues this season.

Price, a centre-midfielder, came off the bench for his first-team debut in the loss to Arsenal on the final day of last term. He's scored three goals in 13 games this season.