Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United manager next season and it could impact the futures of Donny van de Beek and Richarlison.

Manchester United have confirmed that Erik ten Hag will take over as manager next season.

The Dutchman’s announcement to take over at Old Trafford before the official announcement earlier this week had long been expected.

Ralf Rangnick has been holding the reins in an interim capacity after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November.

Ten Hag will become the fifth permanent Man Utd managed since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Leaving Ajax to take over the Red Devils hot seat, the 52-year-old will be tasked with re-establishing the club at the peak of European football.

The summer transfer window will be key for ten Hag to make a hurtling start.

And the business conducted could have an impact on Everton for several reasons. We take a look at them.

Van de Beek’s future

Donny van de Beek in action for Everton. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Let’s start with the obvious one.

Donny van de Beek’s endured a difficult time since he moved to United for a fee of £35 million in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder had helped Ajax within a whisker of reaching the Champions League final in 2019, while he arrived at Old Trafford after recording 10 goals and 11 assists in the 2019-20 season.

But a nightmare 18 months saw him shipped out on loan to Everton in January.

Lampard had been a long-time admirer of van de Beek before prising him to Goodison Park.

So far, the Holland international has managed just six appearances for the Toffees.

He’s suffered with several niggling injuries, been cup-tied for two FA Cup games and was unavailable to face his parent club earlier this month.

Still, there have been some decent glimpses of his talent - particularly in games against Leeds United and Manchester City.

If van de Beek was to be surplus to requirements at the Red Devils, Lampard could be tempted to make a permanent swoop.

You’d suspect the pair would feel the full benefit of a pre-season working together.

However, any chance of van de Beek leaving United is seemingly off the table now ten Hag will be at the helm - for a good while anyway

The pair, of course, worked together at Ajax, memorably reaching the Champions League semi-finals and claiming a league and cup double.

The Guardian reports that van de Beek ‘will be given a chance to revive his United career’.

If he impresses ten Hag then van de Beek will be kept around.

Richarlison links

Everton’s financial situation could see them forced to cash in on a prized asset or two this summer.

Should the Toffees be relegated, several of their internationals are likely to depart - especially those with ambitions of featuring in the World Cup at the end of the year.

Richarlison is arguably the Toffees’ most valuable commodity.

He’s a regular for Brazil and has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona and PSG in the past.

It was claimed earlier this year that United are once again admirers, having failed to prise Richarlison to Old Trafford in January 2020.

The forward, who has netted eight goals in 27 games this season, is said to be an attacking target for United this summer as per Goal.

It was reported in March that Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is in doubt just one season after returning to the club.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani is also expected to exit the Red Devils.

Richarlison’s previously made it clear that he hopes to play in the Champions League during his career.

Although United look unlikely to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition next season, they look primed to feature in the Europa League, at least.

Branthwaite wanted

Jarrad Branthwaite celebrates scoring for Everton against Chelsea. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In terms of other Everton players who United supposedly admire, Jarrad Branthwaite is another.

The centre-back, 19, has been on the periphery of the first-team squad this season, making six appearances in all competitions.

However, Branthwaite - who was signed from League Two Carlisle in January 2020 - has a very bright future ahead.

Perhaps most importantly is that he is a left-footed centre-half - which is a rare commodity.

The Daily Mail claims that United are ‘looking at young players with potential to develop who could be prised away for figures towards the lower end of their budget’.

Branthwaite signed a new deal to keep him at Goodison Park until the summer of 2025.

If he was sold, the Blues would no doubt make a substantial profit on the £1 million fee paid for him.

Lingard availability

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Given that Everton are in a precarious financial situation, business may again have to be prudent for successive summers.

Free transfers could be key, with Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Salomon Rondon and Andy Lonergan brought in for nothing a year ago.

Ten Hag is widely expected to have a United overhaul - and Jesse Lingard’s one of many who could have the axe wielded on him.

The England international has endured a frustrating season, having made just two Premier League starts.

Lingard’s out of contract in the summer and may want to move on regardless if he’s offered fresh terms to rejuvenate his career.

The 29-year-old was linked with a switch to Everton last summer and again during the January transfer window.