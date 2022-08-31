Everton signed Neal Maupay from Brighton but could add another attacking option to their squad.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard has not ruled out Everton signing a striker before the transfer window closes but declared: we are not desperate.

The Toffees are winless in their opening five matches of the Premier League so far.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they’ve played without a natural number nine for the majority of those games.

Meanwhile, Salomon Rondon was left on the bench for last night’s draw at Elland Road and reports have suggested he’s free to leave the club.

Sections of supporters would like to see Everton improve their firepower up front before the summer transfer window shuts tomorrow night.

Lampard did not deny he’d like another centre-forward.

What’s been said

Speaking after the Leeds draw, the Blues boss said: “We’ll see, we’ll see. We’re not desperate.

“I think we have worked hard in this window in a good manner.

“It’s not been an easy window because of the length of it. That’s made it hard.

“We know we need to adjust the squad, balance the squad - not rebuild the squad but importantly add in the right way and that’s not been easy because it’s run into the season.

“It’s given us a difficult start in the sense that we’re playing without a striker most games and probably held us back for a few points we’ve deserved because performances have been great.

“We’ll work to see what we can do in the next few days.”

Everton are expected to seal the return of Idrissa Gueye from PSG while Manchester United midfielder James Garner is another player who could arrive at Goodison Park.