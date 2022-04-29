Everton take on Chelsea in the Premier League as they look to give their relegation hopes a boost.

Frank Lampard has admitted Everton will once again be without Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey for Sunday’s visit of Chelsea.

The pair were both absent for the 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Van de Beek suffered a groin issue while Godfrey sustained a quad problem in the warm-up.

Both will be unavailable again, with Godfrey absent for a few weeks.

Lampard said: “Ben is out and will be a few weeks out.

“We would love to get him back towards the end of the season but it will be a close call.

“Donny is out. Donny is fit and nor is Andre Gomes.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has endured a frustrating season and managed only 14 appearances.

He’s missed the previous two games due to a quad setback.

However, Lampard is hopeful the striker will make Everton’s squad.

He said: “Dominic is back in the squad. He’s been training over the past couple of days.”

Yerry Mina will also be back in the Toffees set-up.

He was rested against Liverpool after returning from a two-month injury absence in 1-1 draw with Leicester City previously.