Frank Lampard confirms fresh Everton double injury blow ahead of Liverpool derby

Everton have a huge clash when they take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield but will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (16.30).

The striker has endured a frustrating season with injuries, having managed only 14 appearances.

He’s currently sidelined with a quad injury and was absent from Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

Lampard is still unsure when Calvert-Lewin may be back for the Toffees.

The Everton boss said: “I think every player has a potential underlying problem. Nobody is a machine.

“This is a tough, tough industry and there are a lot of demands on the players.

“There is an element of bad luck where it happens to players, they have a run of bad luck where one injury happens after another.

“Nobody is infallible in those terms. Dominic is like every player and had a bad run.

“We’ll see (when he’ll be available again). I don’t know.”

Fresh double blow

Lampard has admitted Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes will also not feature against Liverpool.

Van de Beek, on loan from Manchester United, has not long returned from a thigh issue.

“We’ve got a couple of small injuries. Donny van de Beek won’t be fit, he’s got a small injury, in his groin/ pelvic area,” he said.

“Andre Gomes the same. That keeps him out of the weekend.”