Frank Lampard confirms fresh Everton injury blow - but two could return vs Brentford

Frank Lampard has provided the latest Everton injury news on Fabian Delph, Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek.

Frank Lampard has provided an Everton squad update ahead of their clash against Brentford at Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Toffees are two points above the Premier League relegation zone after a goalless draw at Watford earlier this week.

And if Everton can better Leeds United’s result against Brighton and Hove Albion, they will secure their top-flight status.

Fabian Delph came off with a setback against Watford. He was substituted in the 81st minute for Allan.

Lampard has admitted that the experienced midfielder suffered a muscle injury - and is sidelined for the Brentford clash.

“Fabian won’t be fit for Brentford,” said the Blues boss.

“We’ll see for the rest of the season. It’s a small injury, a muscle injury. Enough to keep him out for this game.”

There is better news, however, as Ben Godfrey is once again in full training and could be in the match-day squad.

As could Donny van de Beek, who has missed the past four games with a groin injury.

Lampard said: “Ben Godfrey is very close. Whether he’s fit for this game or not, but he’s possibly going to be in the squad.

“Donny van de Beek is getting closer. We’d like to think he might be involved on Sunday, if not Thursday (against Crystal Palace).

“There’s not much change after that.”