jjjjj

Abdoulaye Doucoure. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure will be back in Everton’s squad for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (17.30 BST).

The midfielder was absent from last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United because of a family matter.

Yet Doucoure is again available for the clash against Spurs.

However, Mason Holgate will not be involved despite returning to training.

And Yerry Mina, who also was back training, has suffered a calf injury so cannot play.

"Doucs had a family issue [last week] but is back in the squad for Saturday. Mason’s training really well but not ready to be in the squad yet and Yerry had a little bit of a setback with a small calf injury this week so won’t be available.”

Advertisement

Nathan Patterson (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (fractured leg) are both back running on the grass.

Patterson could be back in two weeks’ time.

Lampard added: "We hope Patterson will be fit in two to three weeks. Ben’s a bit further behind - it’s his first few days out on the grass - so we’re probably looking at the other side of the World Cup break."