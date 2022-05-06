Richarlison threw a flare into the Goodison Park crowd after scoring for Everton against Chelsea.

Richarlison of Everton celebrates with a flare after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on May 01, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Merseyside Police are investigating Richarlison following last week’s incident in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The Brazil striker picked up a flare that had entered the pitch after netting the Toffees’ match-winner just minutes into the second half - and threw it into the Gwladys Street End of Goodison Park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA have paused an investigation while the police look into the matter.

However, Lampard admitted he couldn’t talk about the incident any further.

The Everton boss said: “It’s another one I can’t go into. It’s being looked into by the police at the moment.

“We as a club are doing everything we can to communicate with them as well as we can. That takes that time.”

In a statement earlier this week, Merseyside Police said: “We are aware of an incident involving a flare which took place during a goal celebration at the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League fixture on Sunday 1 May at Goodison Park.

“An investigation is underway.”

Lampard has been charged by the FA for comments he made after Everton’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

He was angry Anthony Gordon was not awarded a penalty when he went down in the box under pressure from Reds defender Joel Matip - and reckons Mo Salah would have got a spot-kick had it been at the other end.