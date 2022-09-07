Thomas Tuchel has been sacked as Chelsea manager and that could mean assistant coach Anthony Barry becomes available in the future.

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked as Chelsea boss.

The German departs Stamford Bridge following their sobering 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuchel succeeded current Everton manager Frank Lampard in the Chelsea hot seat in January 2021 and guided the club to European Cup glory just four months later.

They also won the European Super Cup and Club World Cup last season, as well as finishing third in the Premier League and reaching the finals of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

But despite spending around £250 million on new players this summer on the likes of Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, Tuchel has been axed.

The Londoners have won only three of their opening six league games - and were fortunate to defeat West Ham United last weekend - before losing to Zagreb.

The Telegraph reports that assistant head coach Anthony Barry is set to hold the reins as caretaker manager as Chelsea look for Tuchel’s replacement.

Anthony Barry. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Indeed, Barry’s future will now be intriguing as to whether he’ll stay at Stamford Bridge in the long term.

The 36-year-old was appointed by Lampard in the summer of 2020 when at the helm and has a reputation for being a set-piece wizard.

The Athletic reported earlier this summer that Lampard has been keen to reunite with Barry - who is from Liverpool and was on the Toffees’ books as a youngster - since taking the driving seat at Goodison Park.

The former Wrexham and Chester City player opted to remain in the capital with Tuchel, though.

Yet with the ex-Borussia Dortmund chief leaving Chelsea, things could also change for Barry depending on whoever is appointed permanent manager.

Brighton’s Graham Potter is a reported early frontrunner, while Mauricio Pochettinho has been mentioned after leaving PSG.