Lampard: Everton have identified attacking transfer targets for January window

Goal-shy Everton are planning to boost their firepower in the January transfer window and are preparing accordingly.

Everton have already lined up targets as they seek attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The Blues have scored just 12 goals in 16 Premier League games so far this season, with only Nottingham Forest and Wolves in possession of a worse record.

Asked if players who could help correct that bluntness have been identified, Lampard replied: "Of course, we're looking at lots of players."

The Everton boss also went on to explain that the summer loss of Richarlison to Tottenham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ongoing injury issues are key factors in the desire to strengthen.

He added: "I've said this in recent weeks. We've gone into a season where we lost Richarlison and we haven't really had Dominic barring a few games.

"When he's got to his peak fitness, you saw what he could do against Crystal Palace and, other than that, we've not had him and not through the want of trying. It's injury.

"It's understandable that, when you lose that firepower, it might not be easy to replace in terms of pure goals and output.

"So, having Dominic back in the fold is a great thing for us because players who can make the difference at the top end of the pitch like that mean points, it's as simple as that at times.

"We'll look and see what we can do in the January window to maybe - not just talking about Dominic as a No.9 - [look at] what options we have to start a game, change a game, to bring on from the bench.