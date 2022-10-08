Former Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre is on a season-long loan at Everton from Sporting Lisbon.

Frank Lampard has insisted that Ruben Vinagre is training at a ‘good level’ as he awaits his next Everton opportunity.

The left-back signed for Everton on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window.

However, Vinagre has been on the fringes of things so far at Goodison Park.

He's made only three appearances - with both of his outings in the Premier League as a substitute. Vitaliy Mykolenko has been ahead in the pecking order.

But Lampard remains pleased with Vinagre and insists the former Wolves man must be ready for when he's next called upon.

The Everton boss said: “He's doing well. He trains well with us, he's a good lad.

“I've spoken to him a couple of times because it's difficult in my job sometimes (for everyone to play).

“Consistency has been a good part of our season in terms of being able to pick the same players on the pitch.

“People talk about relationships; Conor [Coady] and Tarky [James Tarkowski], Myko and Patts [Nathan Patterson] - Patts is obviously injured.

“When players are playing well, you want to keep going with them. Ruben has to train at a good level and be ready. That's literally my answer.