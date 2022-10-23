Everton defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard explained how he told Vitalii Mykolenko to be more attack-minded in Everton’s defeat of Crystal Palace.

The Ukraine international has started all of the Toffees’ games in the Premier League so far this season.

And he caught the eye in the 3-0 defeat of Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday - which ended Everton’s three-match losing streak.

In the absence of Nathan Patterson, who is injured with an ankle injury, Lampard wanted more aggression from the full-back areas - and Mykolenko took up the mantle.

Lampard said: “I told him to run! I told him to overlap, I spoke with him yesterday.

“We started the season with a back three without a striker then we changed and Patts was in the team and being quite aggressive, maybe more aggresive than our full-backs.

Advertisement