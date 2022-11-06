Frank Lampard explains why Anthony Gordon was dropped to bench for Everton’s loss to Leicester
Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to Leicester City at Goodison Park in the Premier League.
Frank Lampard has explained why Anthony Gordon was omitted from Everton’s starting line-up in their loss to Leicester City.
The forward did not feature from the outset of a Premier League game for just the second time this season when available.
Instead, Dwight McNeil took up a spot in the Toffees’ attack with Gordon coming on for the final 20 minutes.
However, neither could make an impact as Everton suffered a 2-0 defeat to Leicester at Goodison Park.
And Lampard admitted he benched Gordon because he just wanted to change his attack. The Blues boss said: “Just a change, just a change.” And when asked if it was to fresh up his attack, Lampard replied: “Yeah.”
Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes were on target for Leicester either side of half-time to end Everton’s two-match unbeaten run. But the home side had big chances themselves.
Alex Iwobi fired an effort narrowly wide when the game was goalless before Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a one-on-one effort saved by Foxes keeper Danny Ward minutes into the second period.
Lampard believes the game could have been different had either of those been taken. He added: “We had two of the best chances. If you look at their goals, they’re outstanding finishes by their own right - particularly Tielemans.
“If we score early, we’re 1-0 up, if we score at the start of the second half, we’re 1-1 and know how this place can go. We missed those and that’s just on us, I can’t complain.
“We get in positions and players try to score and it doesn’t happen and they show you they can be deadly in their own way. I think we also have to respect Leicester as a team.
“It’s one of those teams were people expect us to win but they’re a fantastic footballing team. We tried to press them at different times and at times we did it well, at times they can play around and through the press.
“The other option is to succumb to them having a load of the ball and pushing us back. We tried not to allow that to happen and competed in the game. When you miss those chances and they score them, the game goes against you. We got beaten by a very, very good team. “