Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to Leicester City at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Anthony Gordon. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has explained why Anthony Gordon was omitted from Everton’s starting line-up in their loss to Leicester City.

The forward did not feature from the outset of a Premier League game for just the second time this season when available.

Instead, Dwight McNeil took up a spot in the Toffees’ attack with Gordon coming on for the final 20 minutes.

However, neither could make an impact as Everton suffered a 2-0 defeat to Leicester at Goodison Park.

And Lampard admitted he benched Gordon because he just wanted to change his attack. The Blues boss said: “Just a change, just a change.” And when asked if it was to fresh up his attack, Lampard replied: “Yeah.”

Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes were on target for Leicester either side of half-time to end Everton’s two-match unbeaten run. But the home side had big chances themselves.

Advertisement

Alex Iwobi fired an effort narrowly wide when the game was goalless before Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a one-on-one effort saved by Foxes keeper Danny Ward minutes into the second period.

Lampard believes the game could have been different had either of those been taken. He added: “We had two of the best chances. If you look at their goals, they’re outstanding finishes by their own right - particularly Tielemans.

“If we score early, we’re 1-0 up, if we score at the start of the second half, we’re 1-1 and know how this place can go. We missed those and that’s just on us, I can’t complain.

“We get in positions and players try to score and it doesn’t happen and they show you they can be deadly in their own way. I think we also have to respect Leicester as a team.

“It’s one of those teams were people expect us to win but they’re a fantastic footballing team. We tried to press them at different times and at times we did it well, at times they can play around and through the press.