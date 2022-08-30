Neal Maupay signed for Everton from Brighton on Friday but cannot play against Leeds.

Frank Lampard has revealed why Neal Maupay is absent for Everton against Leeds United tonight.

The striker signed for the Toffees from Brighton on Friday.

By the time Maupay was registered with the Premier League, it was too late to be involved in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford.

However, because of the Bank Holiday weekend, Maupay - through no fault of his own - did not meet Premier League requirements to feature at Leeds.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the Elland Road clash, Lampard said: “We registered Neal on Friday afternoon at 4pm but the Premier Leeague have not been able to register him.