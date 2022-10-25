Everton are preparing to face Fulham in the Premier League and look set to be boosted by the return of Nathan Patterson from injury.

It was a performance that was rightfully lauded by Frank Lampard, Antony Gordon and Everton fans alike.

Sections of supporters had their doubts about Seamus Coleman before Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace. Aged 34, the Toffees skipper was not only preparing for his third game in eight days but was facing one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

Coleman was tasked with marking Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha - and carried out his duties impeccably. Zaha barely had a sniff in Everton's 3-0 win - and that was down to Coleman.

It was a quintessential display from the right-back. His perfectly-timed slide tackle to foil a foraying Zaha inside the box was magnificent and cheered like he'd rippled the back of the net. Any Evertonian who was concerned about the Republic of Ireland international were proven wrong - and they were not afraid to admit it.

Now the Blues prepare for a trip to Fulham, with Lampard set to mull over his starting line-up at Finch Farm this week.

The Everton boss has already laid out his mantra when it comes to team selection. He wants consistency and for players to build rapports all over the pitch.

Advertisement

"You want to find a consistency in selection if you can," Lampard said before the Palace win.

"The real basics are the players on the pitch need to perform and the players knocking on the door need to perform on the training pitch to show they deserve their place in the team."

Indeed, making any changes barring injury would seem folly after such a comprehensive victory.

To bench someone who played as well as Coleman, in usual circumstances, would be unfathomable. Yet the return of Nathan Patterson gives Lampard a quandary.

The right-back was due to be back in full training this week having been sidelined since last month when suffering an ankle injury on Scotland duty.

Advertisement

Before his setback, Patterson was one of Everton's star performers of the campaign. He started all seven Premier League matches, with his performance in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool when he nullified Luis Diaz the highlight display.

What made the 21-year-old's performances more impressive was before the season started, he hadn't made a Premier League appearance. Signed from Rangers in January, he had to be patient during last term's relegation battle before an injury curtailed his involvement.

Patterson's prowess to maraud down the flank added another dimension to Everton's attack. His raw attributes caused problems aplenty for the opposition and he swiftly became a huge fans’ favourite.

With the Toffees firing blanks in their previous two away matches, Lampard may be looking for different solutions on the road.

That's something Patterson could provide if he duly catches the eye in training, but it may mean Coleman's the one who harshly suffers.

There is the option to switch to a wing-back system to accommodate both. Coleman's featured on the right-hand side of a back three numerous times since Lampard's arrival.

Advertisement

However, it would mean either a centre-midfielder or a forward would have to be sacrificed.