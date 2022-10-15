Everton prepare to face Tottenham in the Premier League today.

Frank Lampard has dismissed Richarlison’s comments that Everton lack ambition ahead of today’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Richarlison was sold to Spurs by the Toffees for a fee that could reach £60 million.

In an interview after arriving in north London, the Brazil international admitted he wanted to play in the Champions League and felt Everton didn’t have the same vision as him.

But Lampard scotched that claim.

The Everton boss said: “I love Richy. Every club is relative, this club has spent a lot of money over the last five, six, seven years, so ambition can be measured in different ways.

“The history of this club, the First Division titles we have won, the FA Cups we have won, all those things come into the conversation.

“If you’re talking about the here and now, I’m certainly ambitious. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t. I’m trying to build something.

“It’s clear to see Tottenham are in the Champions League and we’re not. In simple terms, that’s it.

“I think that was probably his point and when you get asked, those things can be translated in different ways.

“I think it’s a non-important question and answer, it’s done. We all wish Richy well. It’s a nice situation for a player to leave a good with a good feeling.

“He left with dignity, he left with his head held high with his team-mates, myself, the fans, the club. He gave everything for this club.