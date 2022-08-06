Amadou Onana watched Everton’s loss to Chelsea from the Goodison Park stands.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Amadou Onana’s move to Everton from Lille will soon be given the green light.

The midfielder was in the Goodison Park stands for this evening’s 1-0 loss to Chelse on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Onana arrived in the directors’ box midway through the first half to warm applause from the fans who spotted him - before posing for pictures with some at half-time.

What’s been said

Asked by LiverpoolWorld how close he was to signing, Lampard replied: “We’re nearly there. That’s why he was here. We’re nearly finalised on that one.

“He’s a fantastic young player. Great attributes.

“I’m not sure how much people in this country have seen him but we’ve watched and followed him for a long time.

“I think he’s going to be a really big player for us. Physicality, quality on the ball, energy, defensive attributes

“He’s an all-round midfield player. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders at this point but we’re delighted to get him here and see him play.

“But you always have to remember when it’s done to be a bit patient with him because he’s a young player.

“That’s the profile of player at times you want to bring in because they’re exciting for everyone in the building and the fans.