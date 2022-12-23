Jordan Pickford is entering the final 18 months of his Everton contract and starred for England at the 2022 World Cup.

Frank Lampard believes that Everton can match Jordan Pickford’s ambitions as his contract ticks down.

The goalkeeper, who arrived from Sunderland for £25 million in 2017, is approaching the final 18 months of his Goodison Park deal. It expires in the summer of 2024.

Pickford was one of England’s star performers at the 2022 World Cup and finished joint-top of the clean sheet standings.

Lampard revealed in August that Everton had been in talks with Pickford. The 28-year-old has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in the past.

In England’s quarter-final loss to France in Qatar, Pickford was only one of three players in the starting line-up who’d not played in the Champions League.

Turning 29 in March, playing in Europe’s elite club competition may be one of his own ambitions. But Lampard believes Pickford is ‘very happy’ at the Toffees - and that could be significant when it comes to his future.

What’s been said

Asked by LiverpoolWorld if Everton can match Pickford’s ambitions, Lampard replied: “I feel we can because I don’t feel it’s straightforward to look at any individual and understand what their ambitions are. Jordan is England’s No.1 and has secured that position relatively, which has been an amazing achievement by him because we know how difficult that is.He’s done that by playing at Everton.

“We had a great run at the end of last season, everyone knows Jordan was a massive part of that. Jordan feels very happy being at this club. I don’t want to speak for him but that’s the impression I get from him. So I don’t think it’s as simple as that. I’d like to think he is very happy here.

“We are a huge club with a massive history and big ambition. Having been a player myself, maybe I was fortunate to play in the Champions League enough, but when I felt comfortable at a club and came in with a smile on my face every day and looked forward to every game - whether it be Premier League, League Cup or Champions League.

“If Jordan feels like that, we can match each other’s ambitions in terms of getting him to stay longer, I don’t see it as a problem.”