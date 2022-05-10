Frank Lampard provides the latest Everton injury news on Yerry Mina, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek ahead of the trip to Watford.

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update ahead of Everton’s trip to Watford tomorrow.

The Toffees are looking to take another step towards Premier League survival after beating Leicester City on Sunday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Everton saw Yerry Mina (calf) and goalscorer Vitalii Mykolenko (cramp) both limp off at the King Power Stadium.

Lampard admits Mina will be absent against Watford - but Mykolenko should be fine.

The Goodison Park boss said: “Myko is good. Cramp in the calves so he’ll be good.

“Yerry has a small injury in his calf so he won’t be playing the next game.”

Lampard added that Mina will also be absent for this Sunday’s clash against Brentford and next week’s visit of Crystal Palace - both at Goodison.

“We’re probably looking towards the last game Yerry could be in contention for,” he said.

Van de Beek and Godfrey latest

Donny van de Beek has missed Everton’s past three games with a groin issue.

Lampard revealed that the on-loan Manchester United midfielder is still not ready to feature, although there’s some hope he will be back for Brentford on Sunday.

He said: “Donny is not ready. We’re hoping he’ll be ready for next week’s games, potentially the weekend.”

Ben Godfrey has been absent for Everton’s previous three games after pulling up in the warm-up before the Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool on 24 April.

Lampard previously revealed that the plan was for the defender to return to full training this week - and that remains the case.

“Ben is working with every ounce of sweat in his body to be part of the run-in,” added Lampard.